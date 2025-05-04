Padres' Xander Bogaerts Believes He's Still the Player Who Won 5 Silver Sluggers
Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts has faced challenges in 2025, showing a significant decline from what his reputation and previous accomplishments suggest he is capable of. However, his latest home run could be a turning point.
Throughout his career, he has been one of the best offensive generators in baseball, accumulating five Silver Slugger awards over his career.
His reputation earned him a massive contract with the Padres in 2023, and since then, he has struggled to match his previous production.
After hitting a two-run home run on Tuesday, his first of the season, Bogaerts was asked whether he can still produce like he did before joining the Padres.
“If everything is right, yeah," he said, according to San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
“It’s a matter of putting it all together the whole year,” Bogaerts added.
Bogaerts is currently slashing .243/.331/.350 and has only generated 0.2 WAR despite having played in 30 games this year.
There is still plenty of time for him to figure it out, especially since Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis are producing at a high level, and offensive reinforcements are on the way.
Given the 11-year, $280 million contract he signed, the Padres need him to start performing, as the team has dedicated many assets to him, and there needs to be more balance throughout the lineup.
The Padres have one of the best pitching staffs in the league, but if Bogaerts manages to break out of his slump, the sky is the limit for him and the team.
