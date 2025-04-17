Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Trade, Top Prospect Hit in Head, Jackson Merrill Could Miss More Time Than Expected

Sep 29, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill (3) waits on deck against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres got back into the win column after they beat the Chicago Cubs, 4-2, to win the series and improve to 15-4.

Additionally, the Friars made a trade to get some more outfield depth in a time that they need it the most. With Brandon Lockridge going to the injured list with hamstring issues after Jackson Merrill went to the injured list also with hamstring issues, center field was desperate for another experienced player.

This trade is extremely telling on Merrill's overall situation, as he won't rejoin the team when he is eligible to get off the IL. There are still quite a few action items for the 21-year-old to check off before he can see the field again, as his IL stint may not be enough time for him to get healthy.

Finally, Padres top prospect Leo De Vries was scratched from Wednesday's lineup in Fort Wayne after getting hit in the head on a bad hop during batting practice. Fortunately, he avoided a concussion, per The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

