Padres Notes: Friars Officially Release Veteran, Sign Pitcher, Outfielder Elects to Leave Organization

Jul 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Martin Maldonado (15) hits a rbi single during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres came back and beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 3-2, on Wednesday thanks to a Ryan O'Hearn home run to tie the game and a Jose Iglesias go-ahead single in the ninth inning. The Friars improved to 64-51 on the year and are just two games back from first place in the NL West.

Ahead of the contest, the Padres officially released a veteran who was designated for assignment last week. A trade deadline deal seemed to hint at the 38-year-old's time with the team coming to a close.

Additionally, the Friars have inked a deal with a former San Francisco Giants pitcher as the moves keep coming in. The southpaw was signed to San Diego for a second time in the last calendar year, as the Giants purchased his contract in the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason after his original deal.

Finally, an outfielder has elected to leave the organization and head to free agency. After signing with the Padres in January, the outfielder is opting out of his minor league contract.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

