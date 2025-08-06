Padres Sign Former Giants Pitcher as Post Trade Deadline Addition
The San Diego Padres signed free agent left-handed pitcher CJ Widger to a minor league contract on Tuesday.
This is the second time the Padres have signed Widger to a minor league contract after they signed the southpaw in November 2024. A month after acquiring Widger, the San Francisco Giants purchased his contract from the Padres in the Rule 5 Draft.
The Giants released Widger from their organization on July 31. Widger entered free agency and ultimately landed back with the Padres.
The 26-year-old pitched the worst of his career with the Giants’ High-A affiliate this season. He logged a 7.82 ERA and a career-low 29 strikeouts through 24 appearances with the Eugene Emeralds.
Widger’s best season was in 2023 when he posted a 1.91 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 20 appearances across the Single- A and High-A divisions.
Even though he signed a deal with the Padres in 2024, he never played a game with any of their affiliate teams. San Diego assigned Widger to the Fort Wayne Tin Caps, who have their next game against the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night.
Widger has played for several organizations since the Texas Rangers drafted him with the No. 284 overall pick in the 10th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. In addition to the Rangers, Giants and Padres, the New Jersey native also played for the Seattle Mariners organization in 2024.
The addition of Widger into their minor leagues comes just a few days after the Padres’ dealt some of their top prospects, including their former No. 1 overall prospect Leo De Vries, in multiple trade deadline deals last week.
San Diego traded six pitching prospects, with Boston Bateman being the only left-hander to be dealt. Widger will give the Padres more pitching depth in the system, but likely will not make an MLB appearance for at least a few more seasons.
