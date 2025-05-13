Padres Notes: Friars Pursued All-Star Slugger, Exciting Yu Darvish Development, Robert Suarez Collapse
The San Diego Padres lost, 9-5, to the Los Angeles Angels in the first of a three-game set back at home. They fell to 25-13 thanks to a six run ninth inning from the Halos.
Additionally, the Friars reportedly pursued an All-Star first baseman with championship experience. The 35-year-old would bring veteran expertise and a career .261 batting average if he were to return to the place where he first debuted in MLB.
In more veteran news, Yu Darvish has an exciting development on his road back to the mound. Fans finally have a date as to when they can see Darvish make his first rehab start.
Finally, the Padres made insane history recently as they did something not yet seen in MLB since the 19th century. After a 21-0 thrashing of the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, they were bound to set a record or two.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Pursued All-Star, Gold Glove First Baseman in Free Agency: Report
Padres News: Yu Darvish's First Rehab Start Date Revealed
Padres Accomplish Insane MLB History Not Done Since 1889
Padres News: Jackson Merrill's Illness Revealed
Fully Healthy Padres Lineup Proving to Be Major Problem for Opposing Pitchers
Padres Coach Thinks MLB Should Discuss Rule Change After Luis Arraez Incident
Padres All-Star Looking to Join Tony Gwynn in Exclusive Club in 2025
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.