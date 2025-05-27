Padres Notes: Friars Searching For Upgrade, Blockbuster Trade Idea, Huge Michael King Injury Update
The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 4-3, in an 11-inning thriller that was tied by a Manny Machado home run in the eighth, and won by a wild pitch to walk it off. The Friars improved to 30-22.
Recently, San Diego has been reported to be looking to upgrade a key position in the lineup. The current platoon at this position isn't getting much traction offensively or defensively.
Additionally, a trade proposal with the Athletics would fill a huge void on the roster. One of the potential pieces has an excellent batting average with runners in scoring position, something the Padres can greatly benefit from.
Finally, manager Mike Shildt provided a major update on Michael King. The right-hander was recently placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
