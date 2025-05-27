Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Searching For Upgrade, Blockbuster Trade Idea, Huge Michael King Injury Update

Gabe Smallson

Apr 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins, 4-3, in an 11-inning thriller that was tied by a Manny Machado home run in the eighth, and won by a wild pitch to walk it off. The Friars improved to 30-22.

Recently, San Diego has been reported to be looking to upgrade a key position in the lineup. The current platoon at this position isn't getting much traction offensively or defensively.

Additionally, a trade proposal with the Athletics would fill a huge void on the roster. One of the potential pieces has an excellent batting average with runners in scoring position, something the Padres can greatly benefit from.

Finally, manager Mike Shildt provided a major update on Michael King. The right-hander was recently placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Padres Already Trying to Make Trade to Upgrade Key Position

Padres Could Fill Major Hole in Blockbuster Trade With Athletics

Padres Manager Provides Major Update on Michael King Injury

Padres Rehabbing Starting Pitcher Takes Huge Step Toward Return

Padres Top Prospect Named Most Likely Trade Candidate

Padres All-Star Castoff Proving San Diego Made Mistake Giving Up On Him

