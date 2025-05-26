Padres Rehabbing Starting Pitcher Takes Huge Step Toward Return
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Matt Waldron continued his rehab Sunday, making his third appearance in the minor leagues this year and his second with Double-A San Antonio.
The knuckleballer threw 61 pitches through 4.1 innings, striking out four. This is his first rehab appearance this season to go longer than two innings.
Waldron suffered an oblique strain during a spring training warm up, and the Padres placed him on the 15-day injured list March 27. They moved him to the 60-day injured list April 11.
Waldron is the only current pitcher in the major leagues who employs the knuckleball as a regular pitch, and became the first knuckleballer to appear in the majors since Ryan Feierabend in 2019.
Waldron made his debut for the Padres in 2023, but played his first full season in 2024, making 26 starts during the regular season while posting a 4.91 ERA with 133 strikeouts through 146.2 innings. Across all three of his rehab starts, Waldron has a 4.50 ERA with nine strikeouts through eight innings.
After his first rehab start in the Arizona Complex League, Waldron expressed his excitement to return to the field. He pitched 1.2 innings in 38 pitches in his return.
“It was good; it felt good to be back out there,” Waldron said. “My body felt good. … Just grateful to get back out there and be a part of anything.”
The Padres' rotation is scrambling for depth, as they will play two stretches of 13 straight games before the end of June. Their rotation wore even thinner Sunday, as they moved starting pitcher Michael King to the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Yu Darvish, who the Padres expected to return during May, felt tightness in his elbow following a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso May 14, and still does not have a timeline for his return.
