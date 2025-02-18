Padres Notes: Friars Sign World Series Champion, Joe Musgrove Wants to Pitch This Year
The San Diego Padres are continuing a February to remember in terms of offseason moves.
San Diego has brought in a two-time World Series champion who reportedly has a 'strong chance' to make the Opening Day roster. Along with his veteran expertise, the former Gold Glove award winner and the American League's 2021 batting average champion should provide flexibility to the Padres infield.
In other Padres news, Joe Musgrove won't be able to pitch for the Friars in the regular season as he underwent Tommy John surgery this past October, but has ambitious goals for 2025: He wants to be back pitching for the Padres in the postseason.
And finally, Xander Bogaerts has high expectations as well for this season as he revealed an updated training routine this offseason. He looks to return to a familiar place in the infield in 2025.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Signing Former Astros World Series Champion, Gold Glove Winner: Report
Padres' Joe Musgrove Aiming to Return in October, Despite Undergoing Tommy John Surgery
Padres Looking to Make More Offensive Additions Ahead of 2025 Season
Padres Have Different Plan for Luis Arraez in 2025
Padres News: Xander Bogaerts' Return to Shortstop Changed His Offseason Routine
