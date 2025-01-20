Padres Notes: Friars Star Signs With Dodgers, Jurickson Profar to Re-Sign?
The San Diego Padres saw one Friars free agent sign with their NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tanner Scott signing with the Dodgers is another brutal blow for the Padres this offseason.
There are a number of moves San Diego needs to make before spring training in order to have a relatively complete roster. One Friars free agent the Padres absolutely cannot afford to lose is outfielder Jurickson Profar.
Profar provides a huge boost on the field and in the clubhouse. MLB insider Alden Gonzalez believes a reunion with the outfielder is inevitable for the Padres.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
