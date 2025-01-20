Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Star Signs With Dodgers, Jurickson Profar to Re-Sign?

Valentina Martinez

Oct 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) reacts at first base after bunting in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres saw one Friars free agent sign with their NL West rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Tanner Scott signing with the Dodgers is another brutal blow for the Padres this offseason.

There are a number of moves San Diego needs to make before spring training in order to have a relatively complete roster. One Friars free agent the Padres absolutely cannot afford to lose is outfielder Jurickson Profar.

Profar provides a huge boost on the field and in the clubhouse. MLB insider Alden Gonzalez believes a reunion with the outfielder is inevitable for the Padres.

