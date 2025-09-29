Padres Notes: Game 1 Starter Announced, Full Wild Card Schedule, Fernando Tatis Reveals Illness
The San Diego Padres completed a series sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks to end the 2025 regular season. They will get a rest day on Monday before beginning the Wild Card series against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
Starting pitcher Nick Pivetta will get the ball for the opening game of the Padres' postseason campaign, which is well deserved considering his performances over the course of the season,
The Padres' opening game of the series begins at 12:08 p.m. PT on Tuesday, and the second game of the series will begin at the same time. If a third game is required, it will be announced. All three games will be played at Wrigley Field.
Fernando Tatis missed the Padres' series against the Milwaukee brewers due to illness, and revealed he had COVID-19. He seems to have recovered, though, ending his season on a high note with a hit in each game against the D-backs, including two home runs.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Ace Named Top Breakout Player of 2025 Season
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Reveals Major Illness That Sidelined Him
Padres’ Wild Card Schedule vs Cubs Revealed
Padres Star Shouts Out Dodgers Fans Ahead of Postseason
Padres' Dylan Cease Feels Confident Heading Into Postseason
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.