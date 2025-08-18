Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Injury, Leo De Vries Promoted, Dodgers Sweep San Diego
The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the San Diego Padres in the three-game series at Dodger Stadium.
Yu Darvish gave up four runs in the first inning, and the Padres were left clawing back and did so, tying the game up at four in the eighth inning. However, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts then hit a go-ahead home run that clinched the series.
During the game, outfielder Jackson Merrill left the game with an ankle injury, an issue which dates back to the beginning of the series.
Information on his status for the upcoming Giants series remains unclear.
Finally, former Padres top prospect Leo De Vries got promoted in the Athletics' organization less than a month after joining them in the Mason Miller trade.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres’ Jackson Merrill Exits Series Finale vs Dodgers With Apparent Injury
Former Padres Top Prospect Leo De Vries Already Promoted By A’s
Padres' Dylan Cease Gets Brutally Honest on Rough Performance vs Dodgers
Dodgers' Blake Snell Gets Honest About Padres Trying to Steal So Many Bases Off Him
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.