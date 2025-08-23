Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Remains Out, Manny Machado Praises Fans, NL West Race Heating Up

Aug 8, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill (3) throws his helmet after grounding out during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 at Petco Park on Friday.

The victory tied the Padres and Dodgers for the division lead. The National League West division race is close and Friday's victory helped keep San Diego in the race.

Before the game, the Padres got bad news regarding outfielder Jackson Merrill, who missed Friday's game with an ankle injury.

His status going forward is unclear, but he is crucial for the team's divisional and playoff hopes.

Finally, Manny Machado appreicated the support from the fans during the team's mid-week series against the San Francisco Giants.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

