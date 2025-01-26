Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Jurickson Profar Breaks Silence, Ha-Seong Kim Rumors, All-Star Catcher to SD?

Sep 13, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar (10) before the start of the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Jurickson Profar won't be returning to the San Diego Padres, but he bid the organization and the Friar Faithful a sweet farewell.

The latest update on Friars free agent Ha-Seong Kim is a prediction regarding his next team. MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan has Kim joining an NL West rival.

The Padres have experienced one of their slower offseasons, but some of their biggest needs consist of a starting pitcher, catcher, and corner outfielder. Since the Padres lost catcher Kyle Higashioka, free agent All-Star backstop James McCann serves as an alternative option. But is he affordable?

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Urged to Sign All-Star Catcher in Free Agency

Jurickson Profar Breaks Silence After Leaving Padres for Braves

Padres Make Major Announcement Regarding Polarizing Uniforms

Padres $49 Million Free Agent Named 'Best Fit' for NL West Rival in Potential Huge Loss

Jurickson Profar Says Padres Ownership Issues Forced Him Out of San Diego

