Padres Notes: Jurickson Profar's MVP Argument; Ha-Seong Kim Update; Jackson Merrill Wins Award
The Padres enjoyed a rare Tuesday off-day between home games in San Diego. With the Dodgers beating the Angels, the Padres fell to 5.5 games behind first place in the National League West. They're still three games up in the NL Wild Card race.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed.
Padres' Top MVP Candidate Is The Most Clutch Hitter in the NL
San Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar won't win the National League Most Valuable Player award, but he's the Padres' best candidate for a simple reason: he's the most clutch hitter in the NL this season. In critical game moments, his exceptional hitting has drawn attention — and the stats back it up.
Padres’ Former Manager Says He Wasn’t Ready for the Job
In a revealing reflection, former Padres manager Pat Murphy admits his San Diego tenure was challenging and felt he was unprepared for the managerial responsibilities at the time. Murphy has gone on to achieve better things in Milwaukee this season.
Padres' Jackson Merrill Wins Prestigious Monthly Award For Second Time
Outfielder Jackson Merrill has once again earned a prestigious monthly award, marking it his second honor this season. Merrill's consistent performance highlights his growing importance to the team.
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim Could Return This Week, Manager Says
Manager Mike Shildt hinted that Ha-Seong Kim might make his return to the lineup this week, boosting the team's infield options. Kim's potential comeback could be a significant lift for the Padres, who have been using Mason McCoy and Tyler Wade in Kim's absence.
Padres Reliever's Season Ends Because of Forearm Injury
The Padres had to make a series of roster moves when Fernando Tatis Jr. was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday. Among them: ending Stephen Kolek’s season due to a forearm injury. Kolek made the Padres' Opening Day roster and appeared in 42 games prior to the injury.