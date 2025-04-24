Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Update, Potential Rule Change From Collision, Worst Loss of Season
The San Diego Padres suffered their worst loss of the season against the Detroit Tigers, losing 6-0 and dropping to 17-8.
In better news, there's a positive Luis Arraez update as he is currently going through concussion protocol on the 7-day injured list. A clearer timeline has been provided as to when fans can expect to see him back on the field following Sunday's chilling scene in Houston.
Additionally, manager Mike Shildt believes that a rule change could be in order after what happened to Arraez. The All-Star was running out a bunt to first when he collided with an Astros second baseman covering first base, which later made the Friars' skipper discuss ways that a play like this can be avoided in the future.
