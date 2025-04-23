Padres Standout Pitcher Compares Old Team That Gave Up On Him to Ex-Girlfriend
Padres relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada secured some revenge on his former team by recording two three-pitch strikeouts and a groundout in an eight-pitch seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs last week.
Estrada had played for the Cubs for a total of seven seasons, though he was released by the organization in 2023, with Chicago citing a lack of work ethic from the pitcher.
For his part, Estrada denies not having worked hard while with the Cubs and felt good after proving a point against his former team.
“Priorities first,” Estrada said.
“Get the job done, help the boys get a win. Second, enjoy the little things and enjoy the fact that the three times I’ve pitched against them, I’ve punched out two guys and put a zero on the board.
"It just feels good. It kinda feels like an ex-girfriend that messed up and made a wrong decision. You find a new girl and are like, ‘What’s up?’ You find a better version.”
Estrada has been a strong bullpen arm for the Padres, racking up a 2.95 ERA in just 62 games last year and allowing only two runs in 2025 so far.
He noted that he did not have an issue with everyone at the organization, but rather with a select few who affected his time with the team.
“A lot of the (Cubs) staff, I have so much love for,” he said.
“They were great to me. There are just some specific people, I can never forget what they did.”
Estrada has been entrusted with the role of seventh-inning set-up man for the team, providing crucial outs.
He has already racked up 0.3 fWAR this early into the season, after posting 1.6 fWAR last season.
With the Padres, he has developed a splitter to complement his fastball and slider, which have contributed to his success thus far with the Friars.
