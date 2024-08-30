Padres Notes: Manny Machado Healthy, Rare Steal of Home, David Peralta's Subtle Shade
The San Diego Padres finished off a four-game series in St. Louis with a 4-1 loss Thursday.
San Diego is back in action today in Tampa Bay, where they haven't won a game since Tony Gwynn Jr. was the team's leadoff hitter (June 23, 2010).
Here are all the headlines you might have missed.
Unlikely Padres Hitter Steals Home Plate
In a surprising turn of events, an unexpected Padres player showcased his speed by stealing home plate in the recent game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Jake Cronenworth's run was a highlight of the Padres' walkoff loss Wednesday.
Padres' Manny Machado Finally Shedding Effects of 2023 Elbow Surgery
Manny Machado, who struggled to maintain his form in the first half of the season, is starting to overcome the lingering effects of his 2023 elbow surgery. His return to form could significantly boost the Padres' lineup as they prepare for the September postseason push.
Veteran Padres Outfielder Says NL West Rivals Can't Compete With SD in One Regard
A veteran Padres outfielder has confidently stated that two NL West rivals fall short in competing with San Diego in a critical aspect of the game. This competitive advantage could play a pivotal role in the Padres' success within the division.