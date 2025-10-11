Padres Notes: MLB Punishes 2 Friars, Infielder Receives Suspension, Jarren Duran Trade?
Following Game 3 of the National League Wild Card series, San Diego Padres players Xander Bogaerts and Jose Iglesias were both disciplined by MLB for their actions toward the umpires after the game.
Bogaerts received a fine for his reaction to home plate umpire DJ Reyburn, who made some interesting calls at the plate in what ended up being a key outing
Iglesias, on the other hand, was handed a one-game suspension for his actions towards the umpires.
In other news, the Padres were once again linked to Jarren Duran, a player who was a target at the trade deadline, though San Diego could not land the outfielder.
The winter could present another chance for San Diego to land a steady left fielder.
