Padres Notes: NL West Rivals Lose 2 Pitchers; Jurickson Profar's Payday; Fernando Tatis Jr. Update
The San Diego Padres are back at it early this morning (11:15 a.m. Pacific Time) from Busch Stadium after losing in walkoff fashion to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
Here are all the headlines you might have missed:
NL West Rivals Lose Two Pitchers to IL Ahead of Series Vs Padres
The Padres are set to gain an upper hand in their next clash against the Giants, who will be missing key players due to injuries. Both Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks of the Giants have been placed on the 15-day IL. The teams play each other six times in the first two weeks of September.
Padres' Jurickson Profar Unlocks Lucrative Bonus, Another on Horizon
Jurickson Profar's standout performance this season has not only contributed significantly to the Padres but has also unlocked a lucrative bonus for him. His impressive stats could see him achieving another bonus soon, underscoring his unexpected breakout season.
Why Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Might Not Need a Rehab Assignment
In a promising update for Padres fans, Fernando Tatis Jr. might make his return as early as September without undergoing a typical minor league rehab assignment. The Padres could have their projected starting lineup back sooner rather than later.
Yu Darvish's Agent Praised Padres GM For 'Personal Connection' With Client
In a testament to the strong relationships within the Padres organization, Yu Darvish’s agent has publicly praised GM A.J. Preller for his personal connection and exemplary management of Darvish’s situation while he was on the restricted list dealing with a family matter.