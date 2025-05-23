Padres Notes: Outfielder Leaves Organization, Veteran Opens Up on End of Career, Friars Swept Again
The San Diego Padres lost in walk-off fashion to the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-6, in an 11-inning thriller, extended by a ninth inning rally by the Friars. San Diego has lost six in a row — getting swept in their last two series — and fell to 27-21.
Additionally, the Friars lost an outfielder as he elected to leave the team to play professionally in Japan. The 27-year-old was hitting .220 in 21 major league appearances this season.
In potentially more news of an outfielder departing, a key veteran is unsure if this will be his final opportunity in MLB. Now in season No. 16 in The Show, the outfielder is off to a cold start, hitting just .176 on the year.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Tweets of the Day:
