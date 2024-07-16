Padres Notes: Predictable Haul at MLB Draft; Joe Musgrove, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez Injury Updates
Jackson Merrill and Jurickson Profar will carry the Padres' torch at the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed Monday in advance of the Midsummer Classic:
Padres Deploy Familiar Strategy on Day 1 of MLB Draft
The San Diego Padres continued with a time-tested strategy during the first day of the MLB Draft, selecting a pair high school players who fit their proven template. This consistent drafting philosophy has served general manager A.J. Preller well in the past.
Thumb Injury to Keep Padres' Infielder Out of All-Star Game
Luis Arraez will miss the All-Star Game due to a thumb injury. Although the infielder is already in Arlington, Texas, he won't participate in the game, but will hopefully won't miss time after the All-Star break.
Padres' Joe Musgrove Takes Big Steps in Throwing Program
Veteran Joe Musgrove, a key part of the Padres' starting rotation, has made significant progress in his throwing program. This advancement is crucial as the team looks to the second half of the season and aims for a strong finish.
Padres Star to Get MRI During All-Star Break
Fernando Tatis Jr. is scheduled for an MRI during the MLB All-Star break, raising concerns about his timeline to return to the majors. This check-up could spell a long-term or a short-term recovery path.
Padres Rookie's Award Chances Boosted By His Rare Place in History
One San Diego Padres outfielder has already improved his chances for the National League Rookie of the Year award, simply by achieving a rare feat in MLB history. Jackson Merrill will represent San Diego in the All-Star Game tonight, and more recognition could be in store for him down the road.