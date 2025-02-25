Padres Notes: Prospect Taken to ER Due to Head Injury, Luis Arraez Trade Rumors, Pitcher Could Miss Opening Day
The San Diego Padres saw a scary injury during a spring training as right-hander Cole Paplham suffered facial fractures after getting drilled in the head with a line drive. He was taken to the emergency room and thankfully was able to be discharged Sunday night, per manager Mike Shildt.
One of the Padres' key pieces from last season, National League batting champion Luis Arraez, is once again in trade talks as he has been linked to four different teams.
Despite his effective play, his $14 million salary could be enticing to the front office to try and shed before the season gets underway.
Another core player from last season may not be there on Opening Day, but this time due to injury. One of the squad's most effective relievers is in danger of not being ready for the season's start.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
