Padres Notes: Roster Move Incoming, Jackson Merrill Injury Update, Michael King Talks
The San Diego Padres got back to their winning ways on Tuesday, beating the San Francisco Giants, 5-1.
San Diego got a fantastic start from Nick Pivetta, who allowed one run in six innings while getting 10 strikeouts. The bullpen then took over and did what it always does: dominate.
Designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn delivered a 2-for-4 showing in a rare start, getting an RBI.
In other news, injured starting pitcher Michael King spoke regarding his recovery process after picking up a knee injury during his comeback start.
King came back from a shoulder issue only to aggravate his knee, giving him another setback.
Additionally, the Padres are preparing for a roster move as starting pitcher JP Sears joined the team in San Diego.
Finally, manager Mike Shildt gave an update on outfielder Jackson Merrill, who aggravated his ankle this weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers and hasn't played since.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Michael King Provides 3-Word Update on Knee Injury
Padres Minor Leaguer Has Locker at Petco Park Hinting at Roster Move
Padres Provide Ominous Update on Jackson Merrill Injury
Padres Pitcher Doesn't Like Facing the Dodgers for One Major Reason
Padres Officially Release Former Top Prospect Pitcher in Surprise Move
Padres' Mike Shildt Claps Back at Reporter Regarding Ryan O'Hearn Not Starting
