Padres' Michael King Provides 3-Word Update on Knee Injury
The San Diego Padres are in a bit of a skid after dropping their fourth straight game.
After being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and dropping out of the first-place spot in the NL West, the Friars fell to the San Francisco Giants to kick off a four-game set at Petco Park. Although things seem bleak at the moment, there is an encouraging update regarding right-hander Michael King.
After missing nearly three months on the injured list dating back to mid-May with a nerve impingement near his shoulder, King found his way back onto the IL after just one outing, citing left knee inflammation as the reason for his absence.
After a 30-pitch bullpen on Monday, King briefly updated the public on how he is feeling.
“Everything felt great,” King said.
The current course of action for King is to have fluid in his knee drained and then make a minor-league rehab start. The right-hander is eligible to return on Aug. 26, when the Padres will be taking on the Seattle Mariners in Washington.
The Padres are just two games out of first place in the NL West, and have a 2.5 game advantage in the Wild Card race. With King's imminent return and the many trade deadline additions, the Friars can position themselves to play their best baseball of the year come October.
Specifically with King, he has proven to be one of the best arms on the pitching roster when he is playing, but his availability has obviously been an issue lately. Through 11 games, King boasts a 2.81 ERA, 65 strikeouts, and just 19 walks on the year.
Although he is once again on the IL, a somewhat promising sign is that his throwing arm isn't the issue. The legs of a pitcher are instrumental to their success, but after coming off a nerve issue near his throwing shoulder, there is at least a small amount of relief for the Friars.
As for his arsenal, King's most effective pitch, as well as his most frequent offering, is his sinker.
Thrown 28.4 percent of the time, his sinker has an average velocity of 92.5 mph. It has totaled a .171 batting average against it this season, which is the smallest amount in his arsenal. The sinker is also what King uses the most when he has two strikes in the count, doing so 30 percent of the time.
