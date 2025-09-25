Padres Notes: Star Suffers Fracture, Joe Musgrove Could Pitch in Playoffs, Another Roster Shuffle
The San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1, on Wednesday and fell to 87-72 on the year.
Unfortunately, during the game, trade deadline acquisition Ramon Laureano suffered a fracture in his hand. The star outfielder will miss the start of the postseason in what is a devastating development.
In other news, Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has a positive update amid his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Musgrove is back to playing catch after taking a few days off as a return towards the end of the postseason isn't entirely out of the question.
Finally, the Padres made a roster move, bolstering their bullpen as the postseason nears. A productive right-hander was reinstated from the injured list while another was optioned.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
