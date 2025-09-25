Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Star Suffers Fracture, Joe Musgrove Could Pitch in Playoffs, Another Roster Shuffle

Gabe Smallson

Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) leaves the game during the fourth inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) leaves the game during the fourth inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1, on Wednesday and fell to 87-72 on the year.

Unfortunately, during the game, trade deadline acquisition Ramon Laureano suffered a fracture in his hand. The star outfielder will miss the start of the postseason in what is a devastating development.

In other news, Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has a positive update amid his recovery from Tommy John surgery. Musgrove is back to playing catch after taking a few days off as a return towards the end of the postseason isn't entirely out of the question.

Finally, the Padres made a roster move, bolstering their bullpen as the postseason nears. A productive right-hander was reinstated from the injured list while another was optioned.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Star Has Fracture in Hand, Out for Start of Postseason in Crushing Update

Padres’ Joe Musgrove Could Return in Postseason, Per Latest Update

Padres Bolster Bullpen Ahead of Postseason With Latest Roster Move

Padres' Manny Machado Gets Honest About Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Retiring

Manny Machado Still Thinks Padres Can Overtake Dodgers to Win NL West

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News