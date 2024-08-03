Padres Notes: The Irony of Blake Snell's No-Hitter, National Rankings Boost, Praise for A.J. Preller
The San Diego Padres got home runs from Manny Machado and Donovan Solano but lost 5-2 to the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Meanwhile, in Cincinnati, a former Padres pitcher did something he would've loved the chance to do in San Diego: pitch the ninth inning of a no-hitter in progress.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Friday:
Former Padres Pitcher Throws MLB's Third No-Hitter of 2024
In an ironic twist of fate, a former Padres pitcher managed to throw the third no-hitter of the 2024 MLB season Friday, achieving this milestone under the guidance of his former San Diego manager. Despite being pulled from no-hit bids twice while with the Padres, he finally completed the feat that eluded him during his tenure with the team.
Padres Skyrocket in Latest National MLB Power Rankings
The San Diego Padres have seen a remarkable ascent in the 17th edition of Newsweek Sports' MLB power rankings, now positioned within the top 10. This jump, moving up five spots, was fueled by winning nine of 10 games, demonstrating a strong performance streak.
Padres' Mike Shildt on Winning NL West: 'Just Going About Taking Care of Business'
Following a resounding sweep over the Dodgers, Padres manager Mike Shildt shared his straightforward approach toward the team’s goal for the season, emphasizing a longer-term mindset to secure the top spot in the NL West.
New Padres Reliever Praises A.J. Preller for 'Stopping at Nothing' to Win World Series
Newly acquired Padres reliever, Jason Adam, has lauded general manager A.J. Preller's determination to claim the World Series title. Adam, who was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays, expressed his enthusiasm and readiness to contribute to the Padres' success immediately upon his arrival.