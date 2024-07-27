Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Trade Rumors, Prospects on the Trading Block, No-Hitter Celebrations

J.P. Hoornstra

Jul 26, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; San Diego Padres celebrate outfielder Jurickson Profar (not pictured) ninth inning two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; San Diego Padres celebrate outfielder Jurickson Profar (not pictured) ninth inning two run home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The San Diego Padres rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Baltimore Orioles, getting a two-run home run from Jurickson Profar against their own former closer (Craig Kimbrel) to pull out a 6-4 victory.

Here's all the news you might have missed Friday:

Padres Reportedly Poised as 'Light Buyers' at Trade Deadline

With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching and the Padres riding a five-game winning streak, San Diego is in a solid position to clinch a National League Wild Card spot. Are major moves in store, or merely some fine-tuning transactions?

Top Padres Prospects on the Trading Block

As the MLB trade deadline looms, the Padres are evaluating their options with caution. With their top four prospects deemed nearly untouchable, any potential deals must be carefully considered. Which prospects are most likely to be involved in trade discussions?

Padres' Trade Dilemma: Garrett Crochet Asks for Extension

Garrett Crochet has become a focal point in trade talks as the MLB trade deadline approaches. His demand for a contract extension if traded could impact a potential move to the Padres — or anywhere.

Historic No-Hitter and Unforgettable Plays

Experience the thrill of Padres' pitcher Dylan Cease's no-hitter, a moment made even more special by rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill's game-saving catch.

Behind the Scenes: Padres Celebrate Dylan Cease's No-Hitter

Following Dylan Cease’s no-hitter Thursday, the Padres shared a moment of collective joy and celebration on their team bus. This rare look at a behind-the-scenes moment highlights the team's camaraderie and shared sense of success.

