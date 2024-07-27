Padres Notes: Trade Rumors, Prospects on the Trading Block, No-Hitter Celebrations
The San Diego Padres rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Baltimore Orioles, getting a two-run home run from Jurickson Profar against their own former closer (Craig Kimbrel) to pull out a 6-4 victory.
Here's all the news you might have missed Friday:
Padres Reportedly Poised as 'Light Buyers' at Trade Deadline
With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching and the Padres riding a five-game winning streak, San Diego is in a solid position to clinch a National League Wild Card spot. Are major moves in store, or merely some fine-tuning transactions?
Top Padres Prospects on the Trading Block
As the MLB trade deadline looms, the Padres are evaluating their options with caution. With their top four prospects deemed nearly untouchable, any potential deals must be carefully considered. Which prospects are most likely to be involved in trade discussions?
Padres' Trade Dilemma: Garrett Crochet Asks for Extension
Garrett Crochet has become a focal point in trade talks as the MLB trade deadline approaches. His demand for a contract extension if traded could impact a potential move to the Padres — or anywhere.
Historic No-Hitter and Unforgettable Plays
Experience the thrill of Padres' pitcher Dylan Cease's no-hitter, a moment made even more special by rookie outfielder Jackson Merrill's game-saving catch.
Behind the Scenes: Padres Celebrate Dylan Cease's No-Hitter
Following Dylan Cease’s no-hitter Thursday, the Padres shared a moment of collective joy and celebration on their team bus. This rare look at a behind-the-scenes moment highlights the team's camaraderie and shared sense of success.