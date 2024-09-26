Padres Notes: Triple Play Previsited; Michael King's Transformation; Leodalis De Vries' Evolution
The San Diego Padres lost 4-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, increasing their deficit in the National League West to three games, with the possibility of being eliminated in the division race Thursday night.
Catch up on all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:
How Did Padres' Michael King Transform His Approach From Relieving to Starting?
Michael King, a key figure in the Padres' pitching staff, has made significant adjustments in shifting his role from a reliever to a starter. The strategic changes King implemented to make this successful transition has made the Padres' rotation a much deeper unit.
The Padres’ Radio Broadcast Begged For a Game-Ending Triple Play Before The Dodgers Delivered
In an astonishing turn of events, a Padres radio broadcaster predicted a game-ending triple play moments before it occurred against the Dodgers. Jesse Agler could not have made a better call in the moment.
Padres Insider Offers Blunt Critique of 2023 Team
An insider provides a candid assessment of the Padres' performance in the 2023 season, highlighting areas of strength and concern. As someone who's had a front-row seat to the last decade of the organization as a player, Cody Decker's assessment cuts deep.
Baseball America Honors Padres Prospect With Prestigious Award
Despite an injury-shortened season, Padres prospect Leodalis de Vries has been recognized with a prestigious award from Baseball America. De Vries' impact on the field and his potential contributions to the Padres' future are among the organization's best highlights of 2024.