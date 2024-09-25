Padres Notes: Watch Historic Triple Play; Game 1 Starter; Fixing Robert Suarez
The Padres are going to the playoffs.
In case you missed it Tuesday, San Diego used a thrilling finish to a tense ninth inning to clinch a postseason berth by beating the Dodgers 4-1:
The two teams are back at it Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Here are all the headlines you might have missed:
Padres Clinch Playoff Berth With Amazing Game-Ending Triple Play
The Padres secured their place in the playoffs with a thrilling 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, culminating in a rare and spectacular game-ending triple play. This pivotal moment was unique in MLB history.
Tony Gwynn Jr. Discusses Early Struggles in Post-Playing Career
Tony Gwynn Jr., whose father was and is a revered figure in San Diego, opened up about the obstacles he faced transitioning away from his playing days. His story provides a unique glimpse into the life of a professional athlete making the successful transition to media.
NL West Outfielder Who Dominated in San Diego Announces Retirement
A notable NL West outfielder, well-known for his performances against the Padres, has declared his retirement from MLB. Charlie Blackmon will play his final games this week in Colorado, marking the end of an era for a formidable foe who had success at Petco Park.
Embattled Pitcher Gets Untracked by Being Unpredictable
Robert Suarez, the Padres' closer, overcame his recent struggles by showcasing his resilience and adaptability. The key: unpredictability on the mound, which could be his best asset in holding onto the closer's role as the postseason approaches.
Padres' Potential Postseason Game 1 Starter Becomes More Clear
Looking ahead, the Padres have lined up their rotation to make Dylan Cease the likely starter for Game 1 of their first postseason series, aligning their pitching rotation for what promises to be an intense first-round matchup.