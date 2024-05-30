Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Injured, Power Rankings Update, Exploring the Jeremiah Estrada Phenomenon

J.P. Hoornstra

May 29, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports
May 29, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports / Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports
The sooner the San Diego Padres can forget about Wednesday, the better.

Adding injury to insult, starting pitcher Yu Darvish suffered a hamstring injury in a 9-1 loss to the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. The unfortunate news headlined an unsuccessful home date Wednesday.

Here's all the headlines you might have missed:

Padres Fall in Latest National MLB Power Rankings

Despite a strong performance on the whole, the San Diego Padres dropped a notch in the latest MLB power rankings by Newsweek. The dip comes after mixed results in games against the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, and Miami Marlins.

Padres' Yu Darvish Suffers Injury Against Marlins

Yu Darvish, who's enjoyed a strong start to the 2024 season when healthy, encountered an unfortunate hamstring injury during a start against the Marlins, curtailing his playtime to just three innings and contributing to the team’s 9-1 loss.

Padres' Jeremiah Estrada Sets Record Dating to At Least 1961

In the record books after a journeyman career, San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jeremiah Estrada has set a new benchmark that traces at least as far as 1961. His 13 consecutive strikeouts have been an unexpected highlight of the Padres' strong bullpen.

The Padres Might Have Found the Best Bullpen Bargain in Baseball

The Padres might have secured the steal of the season in their bullpen by signing a former Chicago Cubs pitcher to a minor league deal. Months later, the split-fingered fastball that pitching coach Ruben Niebla identified as a winner has been a game-changer for Jeremiah Estrada's career.

