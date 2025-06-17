Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Roster Move, Friars Wanted Rafael Devers, Trade Idea With Yankees

Gabe Smallson

May 17, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres Yu Darvish (11) watches play during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
May 17, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres Yu Darvish (11) watches play during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-3, on Monday night. The Friars fell to 39-32 on the year.

Ahead of the contest, veteran Yu Darvish was moved to the 60-day injured list. The right-hander is continuing to deal with the elbow inflammation that has bothered him since spring training. He had already been out 60 days, so the move was just a formality.

Additionally, the Padres reportedly inquired about Rafael Devers before the Boston Red Sox star was traded to the San Francisco Giants. The divisional rivals were more 'motivated' to strike a deal with the American League squad.

Finally, a trade idea is seen with the New York Yankees as a Friars All-Star has been linked to the Bronx. The Yankees are looking to avenge a World Series loss, but the Padres aren't planning to stop short of their October goal as well.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Transfer Yu Darvish to 60-Day IL, Option Catcher To Triple-A

Padres Inquired About Rafael Devers Before Red Sox Traded Him to Giants

Padres All-Star Linked to Yankees in Potential Shocking Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move

Padres' Manny Machado Leads NL Third Baseman in All-Star Voting

Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr Still 'Angry'

When Was The Last Time The Padres Lineup Faced Shohei Ohtani?

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News