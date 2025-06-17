Padres Notes: Yu Darvish Roster Move, Friars Wanted Rafael Devers, Trade Idea With Yankees
The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 6-3, on Monday night. The Friars fell to 39-32 on the year.
Ahead of the contest, veteran Yu Darvish was moved to the 60-day injured list. The right-hander is continuing to deal with the elbow inflammation that has bothered him since spring training. He had already been out 60 days, so the move was just a formality.
Additionally, the Padres reportedly inquired about Rafael Devers before the Boston Red Sox star was traded to the San Francisco Giants. The divisional rivals were more 'motivated' to strike a deal with the American League squad.
Finally, a trade idea is seen with the New York Yankees as a Friars All-Star has been linked to the Bronx. The Yankees are looking to avenge a World Series loss, but the Padres aren't planning to stop short of their October goal as well.
