Mason Miller Reveals What Role He Wants to Play for Padres This Season
San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Mason Miller made an appearance on Foul Territory this week where he discussed myriad topics following his trade to San Diego, including his role on the team heading into the final stretch of the season.
Miller was the team's big acquisition at the trade deadline. San Diego parted with top prospect Leo De Vries in the blockbuster trade.
The price was high for a relief pitcher who realistically can only impact an inning per game, but many around the team have speculated that he may end up getting converted into a starter.
Miller shed some light on his role might look like during an appearance on the Foul Territory podcast.
"So far, you know, we've had discussions, and I think everybody has kind of come to the same conclusion that everybody has the same goal of wanting to make it to October and make a deep run and compete for a World Series," Miller said.
"Whatever role that is, I'm prepared to do that. I know these guys have had a lot of success here. So it's kind of figuring out how I fit into that equation while also keeping everybody fresh and primed for the playoffs."
At 26 years old and with several years of team control left, Miller provides a ton of upside while contributing to winning in the present.
He is one of the hardest throwing arms in the league — sitting in the 100th percentile in terms of fastball velocity — and his stuff is elite as well, ranking in the 100th percentile in whiff rate and 100th in strikeout percentage.
For the Athletics, he served as a closer, but Miller seems willing to come in earlier and set-up for All-Star closer Robert Suarez.
"I'm comfortable in the ninth inning, and I've been closing for a year and a half now," Miller said. "Coming to this team at this time and in this playoff push, it's not my spot to be disruptive to what this team's got going on, and they have a lot of good things going on. We want to supplement that, not only myself, but other trade pieces we got as well.
"So they know that I am comfortable in that role, but I am prepared to pitch in the eighth, seventh, whenever I can to get us to that ninth inning and get a win. That's all that matters."
