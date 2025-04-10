Padres Make Trade, Send Reliever to National League Contender
The San Diego Padres have traded left-handed pitcher Tom Cosgrove to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Thursday.
Cosgrove was designated for assignment by the Padres earlier this week. The Cubs have decided to skip the waiver line and add the southpaw reliever by giving up some cash.
Cosgrove, 28, was selected by the Padres in the 12th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He's spent his entire professional career in the Padres organization, finally making his Major League debut in 2023.
Cosgrove became a key piece of the San Diego bullpen in 2023, making 54 appearances and sporting an impressive 1.75 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 19 walks across 51.1 innings pitched.
However, the left-hander struggled mightily in 2024, as he made 18 big league appearances, sporting an ERA of 11.66 over 14.2 innings of work.
Cosgrove didn't break camp with the Padres this year, instead being optioned to Triple-A El Paso to kick off the 2025 campaign. When the Padres needed to call up right-handed pitcher Logan Gillaspie to provide pitching support in a taxed bullpen this week, Cosgrove was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster.
Cosgrove made four appearances at Triple-A this year, allowing three earned runs across 3.2 innings of work for a 7.36 ERA. The Cubs will now hope to help Cosgrove regain his 2023 form, while the Padres move on from their longtime reliever.
