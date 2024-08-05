Padres Pitcher Chooses Free Agency Rather Than Return to Minors
San Diego Padres left-handed reliever Austin Davis elected free agency after clearing waivers on Saturday, according to Major League Baseball's transaction log.
The left-hander was designated for assignment on July 31 amid roster changes following the trade deadline and additions made to the Padres lineup.
Davis only appeared in seven games with the Padres this season allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits. He walked five batters, hit two by-pitches, and struck out six.
The 31-year-old signed a minor league deal with the Padres in January after splitting the 2023 season between the Houston Astros' minor league affiliate and independent ball. He was 8-for-10 with 37 strikeouts, a 3.10 ERA, and a 1.21 WHIP through 29 innings in Triple-A's Pacific Coast League.
The reliever has appeared in parts of six big league seasons since being drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 12th round of the 2014 draft. He made his debut for the Phillies in 2018 and had his best season pitching to the tune of a 4.15 earned run average across 32 games.
Davis' rookie season was his best. He finished with a 1-2 record in 34.2 innings of work.
Things went sideways for Davis in Philadelphia after his rookie campaign. He allowed 22 runs in his next 18 appearances while shuttling between Triple-A and the Phillies until the club eventually traded him to the Pirates during the 2020 season.
Since leaving Philadelphia, Davis has bounced around the league with the Pirates, the Red Sox, and the Twins through the end of the 2022 season. He has a combined 86 innings of work with those teams and a dreadful 5.44 ERA.
Davis was designated for assignment with the Twins after giving up three runs in 1.2 innings
He caught on with the Astros but his tenure with their Triple-A affiliate was horrendous leading Davis to briefly depart affiliated ball and try his hand as a starting pitcher in independent ball. In nine starts between the American Association’s Lake Country DockHounds and the Estrellas Orientales of the Dominican Winter League, Davis posted a 3.62 ERA in 37.1 innings of work which earned him an opportunity with the Padres.
He was called up to San Diego in June.
As a free agent, Davis can latch on with a new club on a minor league deal as a non-roster depth option to help eat bullpen innings down the stretch.