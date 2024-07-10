Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: All-Star Chatter, Trade Rumors, Former San Diego Outfielder is DFA'd

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 9, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) is congratulated by Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-USA TODAY Sports at Petco Park.
The Padres found themselves on the wrong end of a standout performance by Seattle Mariners All-Star Logan Gilbert and a two-homer game by Cal Raleigh, losing 8-3 in the opener of a 2-game series. Here's all the headlines you might have missed Tuesday:

National League's Top Team Designates Former Padres Outfielder for Assignment

Former Padres outfielder David Dahl has been designated for assignment by the National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies, another twist in a winding career for the journeyman.

Mike Shildt Celebrates Padres' "Pretty Special" All-Star Outfield

Padres manager Mike Shildt has praised the team's all-All-Star outfield as "pretty special," reflecting on their remarkable rise from relative obscurity — especially in the cases of center fielder Jackson Merrill and left fielder Jurickson Profar.

Breaking a 19-Year Drought at Petco Park

The recent Padres-Diamondbacks series has made history by ending a nearly two-decade-long drought at Petco Park. It all starts with the fans.

Padres' Rookie All-Star Impressing with Exceptional Work Ethic

Merrill is earning accolades from veterans for his impressive work ethic. Read what teammates had to say about the rookie All-Star.

Padres Could Target Red-Hot Pitcher as Trade Deadline Approaches

With the trade deadline on the horizon, the Padres are reportedly a good fit for red-hot starting pitcher Chris Bassitt of the Toronto Blue Jays. The veteran right-hander could bolster a rotation that is dealing with the absence of veterans Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove.

