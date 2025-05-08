Padres Pitcher Loses No-Hitter Bid, Then Exits With Apparent Injury
San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease left his start against the New York Yankees in the bottom of the seventh inning on Wednesday with an apparent injury — a dramatic turn of events in an inning that began with him pursuing a no-hitter.
After the game, manager Mike Shildt told reporters (including A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com) that he is hopeful Cease is diagnosed with nothing more than a forearm cramp.
"He wanted to keep pitching," Shildt said. "He threw the ball fantastic. Legitimate no-hit stuff. It was going to be a decision whether that was going to be a combined win or his, but Bellinger had something to say about it."
The manager said Cease would undergo further evaluation.
Cease had not allowed a hit to the Yankees' powerful lineup through six innings when Cody Bellinger smoked a solo home run to right field, tying the game 1-1 in the seventh.
Later in the inning, Cease exited the game with an athletic trainer after flexing his hand on the mound, apparently unable to continue pitching.
Jason Adam took over for Cease and got the final out of the seventh inning to preserve the 1-1 score.
Despite losing the no-hit bid, Cease's final line against the Yankees was impressive: 6.2 innings, one hit and one run allowed, along with two walks and nine strikeouts.
The greater concern was Cease's health. An update might not arrive until after the game, which the Padres lost 4-3 in 10 innings.
The Padres loaded the bases in the top of the 10th inning, but did not score. In the bottom of the 10th, the Yankees walked off the Padres on a sacrifice fly by J.C. Escarra.
If Cease goes on the injured list, it will be only his second IL stay in a career that began in 2019. The first was in April 2021, when he made a brief visit to the IL as a precaution in response to a possible COVID-19 exposure.
In eight starts this season, Cease is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA. After allowing just 137 hits in 189.1 innings in 2024, Cease's first season with the Padres, he's allowed 40 hits in 40.1 innings this year.
Cease's best start of the season not only did not yield a victory, it might have left him hurt beyond Wednesday. The Padres will hope for the best as they await the results of Cease's medical evaluation.
San Diego has an off-day Thursday before visiting the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game series Friday in Denver.
