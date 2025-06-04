Inside The Padres

Padres Pitcher Says Prayer Before Every Game That No One Gets Hurt

Gabe Smallson

May 16, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) signals for a new pitcher as pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) leaves the game during sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) signals for a new pitcher as pitcher Stephen Kolek (32) leaves the game during sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres narrowly escaped the San Francisco Giants, 1-0, on Monday evening, but it wasn't without a little drama between Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores and Friars starting pitcher Stephen Kolek.

After Kolek hit Flores on the hand in the bottom of the third inning, Flores made it clear through yelling and an elongated walk to first base that he wasn't happy with Kolek pitching up and in.

More news: Padres’ Dylan Cease Gets Brutally Honest About Early Season Struggles

Warnings were issued by the umpires to both teams as Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. was hit in the second inning by Kolek — leading to his being replaced by Casey Schmitt at first the next inning — and Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb hit catcher Elias Diaz in the top of the third.

Kolek spoke after the game about his command being an issue on Tuesday and his good intentions on the mound, despite the theatrics at home plate.

More news: Padres' Gavin Sheets Breaks Silence on Injury After Scary Collision

“The command wasn’t the best today,” Kolek said. “I’ve been working on a little thing with my sinker, trying (a new) arm slot with that. Don’t know if it was maybe that adjustment or the weather and the environment here. My two-seamer seemed to be running a lot more today, had a lot more arm-side (run) and (was) getting in on those righties a little bit more than normal.

“But I’m not trying to hurt anybody out there. It’s the last thing I want to do. I always say a prayer before the game. And part of it is that, like, keep all the players healthy. I’m not trying to hurt anybody there, but it’s also part of the game plan to pitch in — and pitch up and in — to keep those guys off of that down and away. Unfortunately, caught a couple of hands today. Hoping they’re gonna be OK. It’s not intentional, just part of the game.”

Although it may seem as though Kolek was attempting to peg multiple players to the casual viewer, he is someone who prays for the safety of both his teammates and his opponents.

Luckily nothing was escalated, but the broadcast showed Manny Machado, Marin Maldonado, and Jason Heyward standing outside the dugout, ready to defend their pitcher if need be. The actions of Kolek's teammates should show that he is a trusted member of the organization and if there is a question of malicious intent, it doesn't appear that Kolek is a malevolent player.

More news: Yankees' Aaron Judge Reveals Why He's Happy He Didn't Sign With Padres

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News