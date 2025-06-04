Padres Pitcher Says Prayer Before Every Game That No One Gets Hurt
The San Diego Padres narrowly escaped the San Francisco Giants, 1-0, on Monday evening, but it wasn't without a little drama between Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores and Friars starting pitcher Stephen Kolek.
After Kolek hit Flores on the hand in the bottom of the third inning, Flores made it clear through yelling and an elongated walk to first base that he wasn't happy with Kolek pitching up and in.
More news: Padres’ Dylan Cease Gets Brutally Honest About Early Season Struggles
Warnings were issued by the umpires to both teams as Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. was hit in the second inning by Kolek — leading to his being replaced by Casey Schmitt at first the next inning — and Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb hit catcher Elias Diaz in the top of the third.
Kolek spoke after the game about his command being an issue on Tuesday and his good intentions on the mound, despite the theatrics at home plate.
More news: Padres' Gavin Sheets Breaks Silence on Injury After Scary Collision
“The command wasn’t the best today,” Kolek said. “I’ve been working on a little thing with my sinker, trying (a new) arm slot with that. Don’t know if it was maybe that adjustment or the weather and the environment here. My two-seamer seemed to be running a lot more today, had a lot more arm-side (run) and (was) getting in on those righties a little bit more than normal.
“But I’m not trying to hurt anybody out there. It’s the last thing I want to do. I always say a prayer before the game. And part of it is that, like, keep all the players healthy. I’m not trying to hurt anybody there, but it’s also part of the game plan to pitch in — and pitch up and in — to keep those guys off of that down and away. Unfortunately, caught a couple of hands today. Hoping they’re gonna be OK. It’s not intentional, just part of the game.”
Although it may seem as though Kolek was attempting to peg multiple players to the casual viewer, he is someone who prays for the safety of both his teammates and his opponents.
Luckily nothing was escalated, but the broadcast showed Manny Machado, Marin Maldonado, and Jason Heyward standing outside the dugout, ready to defend their pitcher if need be. The actions of Kolek's teammates should show that he is a trusted member of the organization and if there is a question of malicious intent, it doesn't appear that Kolek is a malevolent player.
More news: Yankees' Aaron Judge Reveals Why He's Happy He Didn't Sign With Padres
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.