Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Return Revealed, Mike Shildt’s Wild Ejection, Yankees Collapse in Loss
The San Diego Padres stormed back through a three-run deficit, multiple ejections, and torrential rain to defeat the New York Yankees, 4-3, on Monday via a four-run rally in the eighth. The Friars improved to 23-11 and won their sixth straight game.
The game was expected to be played with Jackson Merrill, but he will need a little more time before he returns. The superstar has a locker in the stadium which seems to point to an imminent activation Tuesday.
Finally, the eventual victory was won without superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and manager Mike Shildt as they were both ejected in the eighth inning. Shildt threw his glasses, scorecard, and shared extended pleasantries with the officiating crew while defending his player in an epic scene.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
