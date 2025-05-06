Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Jackson Merrill Return Revealed, Mike Shildt’s Wild Ejection, Yankees Collapse in Loss

Gabe Smallson

May 5, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez (75) reacts after getting the final out against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
May 5, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez (75) reacts after getting the final out against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres stormed back through a three-run deficit, multiple ejections, and torrential rain to defeat the New York Yankees, 4-3, on Monday via a four-run rally in the eighth. The Friars improved to 23-11 and won their sixth straight game.

The game was expected to be played with Jackson Merrill, but he will need a little more time before he returns. The superstar has a locker in the stadium which seems to point to an imminent activation Tuesday.

Finally, the eventual victory was won without superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. and manager Mike Shildt as they were both ejected in the eighth inning. Shildt threw his glasses, scorecard, and shared extended pleasantries with the officiating crew while defending his player in an epic scene.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Jackson Merrill Surprisingly Out of Padres Lineup vs Yankees on Monday

Padres' Fernando Tatis, Mike Shildt Ejected From Monday's Game vs Yankees

Fernando Tatis Calls Padres' $14 Million All-Star a 'Spark in the Lineup'

Padres’ Jackson Merrill Has Locker at Yankee Stadium Hinting at Roster Move

Padres Pitcher Named Best Offseason Signing By Multiple MLB Execs

Padres May Have New Secret Weapon in the Rotation

Padres' $280 Million Star Opens Up on Struggles to Start This Season

Padres vs Yankees Game on Monday Will Not Start on Time

When Will the Padres vs Yankees Game Start on Monday?

Padres vs Yankees Enters Unfortunate Delay on Monday in New York

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News