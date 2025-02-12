Padres Predicted to Sign $8.9 Million Pitcher in Free Agency
The San Diego Padres have had a frustrating offseason.
Fans know more than anyone the constant talk of free agents being linked to the Friars, only to land somewhere else, the core pieces dangled in trade talks that have seemingly evaporated, or the ongoing ownership lawsuit hanging over the franchise. However, the baseball world seems to have forgotten that San Diego won 93 games last season.
Not only did the Padres win 93 games, but there were two runs away from knocking out the would-be champions of the baseball world. This is also where the frustration builds as Padres faithful would love to see more improvements before Opening Day.
Although the franchise is working to shed payroll in the midst of all this, a free agent pitcher still on the market is linked to San Diego, had an excellent 2024 before injury, and would be an extremely cost-effective option among the remaining free agents.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Padres will sign right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull before Opening Day.
Turnbull had a career-best 2.65 ERA over 54.1 innings, hurling 58 strikeouts to only 20 walks. Starting the season as one of the Philadelphia Phillies starting pitchers, the right-hander had a fantastic start to the season as he was filling in for an injured Taijuan Walker in the rotation, but unfortunately never pitched past June 26 after a lat strain.
As for his contract, Spotrac predicts that Turnbull can be had for a $4.4 million average annual salary. The predicted deal he would land would be two-years, $8.87 million.
As is, the Padres rotation looks good between Dylan Cease, Michael King, Yu Darvish, and others, but a move like this doesn't break the bank while offering a solid pitcher coming off a career year. For his price, it is certainly worth looking into the 32-year-old arm as he could be a low-risk, high-reward option.
San Diego is gearing up to head to spring training this week, and with Opening Day around the corner, time is ticking to pull the trigger on a deal.
