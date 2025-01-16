Padres Receive Extremely Harsh Offseason Review From Former GM
It has been a quiet offseason for the San Diego Padres.
The Padres have made no Major League additions to their roster. There is, however, much speculation that they are looking for teams to deal their stars to.
San Diego, after spending big the past two offseasons, has made it no secret they are looking to not break the bank once more.
The Friars are reportedly listening to offers for both Dylan Cease and Luis Arraez as the duo enter their final years under contract. The Padres would preferably get more talent while also decreasing their payroll for 2025.
With many moving parts this offseason and not a lot of Major League movement, San Diego was given a very poor grade by former MLB general manger Jim Bowden who now writes for The Athletic.
Bowden gave the Padres an 'F' in their offseason pursuits, or lack thereof, and predicts that they will finish third in the NL West.
Although this is a harsh ranking, there is not much to show for the Padres roster movement other than avoiding arbitration with most of the eligible players and minor league additions.
There is one move that would greatly improve San Diego's offseason outlook, and that move is signing Roki Sasaki.
The Padres have recently moved into the final three teams still in Sasaki contention after a successful second in-person meeting was conducted with the phenom.
This meeting ended with Sasaki, in San Diego Padres gear, pitching on the field at Petco Park.
This is good reason for the Padres to be 'cautiously optimistic' on their chances to land the right-hander.
Although pitching and wearing branded clothing is a good sign, another leg up they have on one of the other Sasaki finalists — the Los Angeles Dodgers — is their contract offer.
The Dodgers are known for throwing the most money at the biggest name free agents, but are unable to do that with the phenom.
Since Sasaki is under the age of 25 and is a foreign-born player, he is subject to MLB's international bonus pool.
Each team's pool ranges from about $5.1 million to a maximum of $7.5 million.
The Dodgers and eliminated-from-Sasaki-contention San Francisco Giants have a league-low $5.1 million pool whereas the Padres have $6.2 million.
Sasaki would definitely be the marquee name of MLB offseason signings, going 29-15 with 505 strikeouts and an ERA of a 2.10 in his four Nippon Professional Baseball seasons.
