Padres Named One of 3 Finalists for Roki Sasaki as Decision Nears
The San Diego Padres are reportedly one of three finalists in the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes, according to ESPN's baseball insider Jeff Passan.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Passan revealed the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays are the other two finalists.
More news: Padres Versatile Free Agent Officially Leaves San Diego to Sign With Mariners
Sasaki started eliminated suitors on Monday beginning with the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. With Passan's report, it appears the Chicago Cubs have been eliminated as well.
The Padres and Blue Jays are the two teams confirmed to have had a second meeting with Roki Sasaki, who visited both San Diego and Toronto for in-person discussions.
As Sasaki narrows down his options, it's clear that the Padres are strong contenders for the 23-year-old pitcher. The team's lack of major moves this offseason likely stems from waiting to see where Sasaki signs.
Once he makes his decision, the Padres will have a clearer picture of how to address their financial situation. If Sasaki chooses San Diego, the Padres would secure a starting pitcher at an incredibly affordable price.
San Diego manager Mike Shildt previously expressed strong confidence in the team's chances of signing Sasaki during the Winter Meetings.
"We should be very legitimate contenders," Shildt said on MLB Network Radio. "We fully expect to be right in the mix and actually, at the end of the day, have Sasaki be a Padre. We've got a lot of inroads to get to Sasaki. know we're gonna put the full-court press to make it happen and we're very optimistic."
In four seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), Sasaki posted a 29-15 record, a 2.10 ERA, and averaged 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Although he battled some injury issues last season, he still finished with a 10-5 record and a 2.35 ERA.
While a starting pitcher of Sasaki’s caliber usually comes with a hefty price tag, he remains one of the most cost-effective talents in baseball as an international amateur free agent.
Sasaki must make a decision before his window closes on Jan. 23.
Catch up on all the latest Roki Sasaki news: