Padres Reliever Doesn't Make Excuse for Uncharacteristic Struggles in Loss
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jason Adam took responsibility for his performance after Wednesday's 10-8 loss against the Miami Marlins.
Adam came into the game with one out in the top of the seventh inning and got out of the inning cleanly, but fell apart in the top of the eighth.
A lead-taking Gavin Sheets home run put Adam in position to receive a win, however, he didn't record an out in the eighth, plunking Connor Norby and seeing Nick Fortes reach safely following a Manny Machado error. Both runners came in to score as Adam allowed three hits and received his first loss of the 2025 season.
More news: Padres Starting Pitcher Takes Blame for Loss to Marlins
“There’s honestly days over the course of the season where baseball feels really easy, and then there’s days where it feels really hard,” Adam said. “Today was one of those days it just felt like I couldn’t quite get my rhythm right, couldn’t execute pitches like I’d like to. And so balls found gaps, and I just didn’t get the job done, didn’t execute.”
Adam has been lights out for the Padres, only giving up four runs (and only two earned runs) all month, including the two from Wednesday (which were both unearned). His season ERA is 1.32, and he has a WHIP below 1.00.
“I think it was a little bit of attrition, right?” Padres manager Mike Shildt said of the bullpen struggles. “You’re talking about nine games — in the (past) seven, a bullpen game, (two) extra innings. These guys man, so much respect for the bullpen. Those guys are — they’re getting after it. They’re getting as extended as we’re comfortable with.”
The Padres played nine games straight before Thursday, and will play 13 consecutive games beginning Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, so the Padres have tried to find ways to adequately rest their pitchers. Adam featured in four of the last six games, pitching three total innings, though he insisted his struggles are "not workload related."
More news: Padres' Steal of the Offseason Calls Signing With San Diego 'A Perfect Fit'
The Padres bounced back from a six-game losing streak with back to back series wins, and are looking to continue to carry their momentum into a series against the last place in the NL Central Pirates. First pitch for game one is Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.
For more Padres bnews, head over to Padres on SI.