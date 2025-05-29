Padres' Steal of the Offseason Calls Signing With San Diego 'A Perfect Fit'
The San Diego Padres are off to a remarkable start in 2025, and much of that success can be attributed to an offseason signing from the MLB's worst team last season.
Gavin Sheets was hitting .333 with a .907 OPS during the Friars' first 15 games of the season. He added a pair of home runs and 10 RBIs in this span.
In four seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Sheets was a .230 hitter with an OPS+ of 90, 10 percent less than league average.
When asked about the new home he seems to be finding with the Padres, the slugger spoke about enjoying his experience in San Diego.
"Absolutely loving it here, it's been a perfect fit and enjoying every second."
After a hot start to the season, Sheets — and his team — seemed to cooled off a bit, but the month of May marked another absurd milestone for the slugger.
Sheets is batting .287 during the month of May with eight home runs, 22 RBIs and an OPS of .916.
Superstar teammate Manny Machado spoke on how Sheets' success can be attributed to playing for a more competitive ball club, as well as meshing well with the clubhouse.
“He’s comfortable here around the guys," Machado said. "I know playing for a last-place team kind of sucks.”
Sheets' mindset at the end of the day will always be winning, and perhaps that brings out the best in his bat. He recently spoke on what it means to him and how important contributing to a contender day in and day out affects his game.
“The most important thing is winning,” Sheets said. “And I think when you put focus on winning and how you’re gonna do that every single day, it’s just, it’s a better brand of baseball and it’s an easier way to play baseball. And that’s been the biggest thing for me — just how are we gonna win today, how am I going to help contribute."
