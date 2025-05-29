Padres Starting Pitcher Takes Blame for Loss to Marlins
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Kyle Hart shouldered Wednesday's loss to the Miami Marlins after failing to protect a 6-1 lead in the fifth inning.
“Tough way to finish what was good series,”Hart said. “You win a series, that’s a good series. But I’ll take that one. That one’s on me. Can’t protect a five-run lead. All I had to do in the fifth there was just limit the damage. Wasn’t able to do it. Needed to throw some better pitches.
“I don’t think the pitches were bad, but they weren’t good enough. So just frustrating. Sweeper wasn’t there. Need to kind of solve that the next few days.”
Hart collapsed in the fifth, allowing a one-out solo shot to Jesus Sanchez before allowing a double and two singles over the next four batters. With two-on and two-out, David Morgan replaced Hart and gave up a three-run homer to Otto Lopez on the second pitch he threw. The Marlins took their first lead of the game in the seventh, then pulled ahead for good in a three-run eighth inning.
Hart began the season with the Padres after signing with San Diego during the offseason, however, he was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on April 25. Before the Padres sent him down, he had a 6.00 ERA in five appearances, striking out 12.
He performed very well as a starter with the Chihuahuas, posting a 2.29 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 19.2 innings pitched. He has 16 strikeouts across his four starts, recording a record of 2-0.
This season is Hart's first MLB season since he made his debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2020, though he struggled then, posting a 15.55 ERA in just four appearances. With a crowded schedule looming, the Padres will hope Hart can rebound from this loss and replicate his stellar minor league numbers in the majors.
