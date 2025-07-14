Padres Select Two-Way Player With First-Round Pick: Will He Play Both for SD?
The San Diego Padres drafted one of the more intriguing prep players in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday afternoon.
With the No. 25 pick, the Padres selected LHP Kruz Schoolcraft from Beaverton, Ore. The 6-foot-8 lefty signed with the University of Tennessee — though it appears likely Schoolcraft will stay on the West Coast and ink a deal with the Friars.
Schoolcraft is a player many scouts were highly intrigued by. The frame alone makes him intimidating on the mound coupled with his reach and arm slot. It caters to Schoolcraft having a plus-slider which sweeps across the plate with real tilt and depth.
From a velocity standpoint, the high school product is said to primarily sit in the 92-94 miles per hour range — though various reports say Schoolcraft can dial it up to 98 mph when needing something extra.
Schoolcraft is also a first baseman with real ability to hit for power and average. Given his frame, should he go the position player route, sitting at 1B/DH appears to be the only real spots for Schoolcraft in the future.
While scouts do see a player that could project as a decent bat, Schoolcraft expects to begin his professional career as a pitcher. There's a world where he puts in further weight and strength to accentuate even more velocity and movement as he gets older.
Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Tribune nabbed some quotes from the talented pitcher. Schoolcraft seemingly would love to handle the bat, though he also realizes his future may be on the mound.
“Obviously, I want to hit as long as I can," Schoolcraft told Sanders. "But I want to be a big-leaguer as long as I can and as fast as I can, so whatever I can do to get there, that’s the path I’ll take. When I’m on the mound, I want to beat the guy that’s hitting and I just want to play for my teammates. I want to win. That’s my mentality. I don’t like losing at all very much. For me, I just want to go out there and compete and win.”
Schoolcraft reclassified a few years ago, and is actually a year younger than his high school class. Had he been eligible in 2026, Schoolcraft could've been in contention to be a top-10 pick.
This is a classic AJ Preller pick without a doubt. We've seen him prioritize intriguing high school arms consistently, and this year was no different.
He's going for upside and talent over proven ability from an older player with a lower ceiling. Schoolcraft has the tools to be a very good player whether that's as a pitcher or as a hitter. If the pitching aspect of his game doesn't develop the way San Diego would like, the team can always fall back on Schoolcraft's bat.
Based on the ceiling of this prospect, Schoolcraft figures to immediately become one of the crown jewels within the Padres' system.
