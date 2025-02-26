Padres Sign Former Rangers, White Sox Pitcher Who Joins Team at Spring Training
The San Diego Padres signed left-hander Wes Benjamin to a minor league contract with a non-roster invite to major league spring training.
After spending the last three seasons in South Korea with the KT Wiz of the Korean Baseball Organization, Benjamin has arrived at camp ready to make a return to a Major League Baseball mound.
More news: Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Jr Sent Home From Practice For Unfortunate Reason
The 31-year-old left-hander recorded a 3.74 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across 74 starts in Korea.
Before heading to Korea, Benjamin spent eight years with the Texas Rangers after being drafted in the fifth round in 2014.
He made 21 MLB appearances in 2020-21, primarily in low-leverage relief, but struggled with a near 7.00 ERA over 45 innings. His Triple-A numbers weren’t much better, with an ERA close to 6.00 over multiple seasons.
However, he showed some improvement with a 3.82 ERA in seven starts for the White Sox’s Triple-A team in 2022 before signing a midseason deal in the KBO.
More news: Padres Rising Star Jackson Merrill Thrives on Proving People Wrong
When the opportunity presented itself to go to Korea, Benjamin wasn't sure if he wanted to go but he was tired of getting called up and being sent down.
“I had to make that decision three years ago of: ‘Do I be an up-and-down guy with the White Sox or do I kind of risk it all and see if I can improve myself overseas?” Benjamin said Tuesday morning. “I’m happy I made that decision. I think it made me a better man and a better player.”
San Diego doesn't necessarily need another starter but it does need a long reliever with Bryan Hoeing potentially sidelined with a shoulder issue.
“I just want to get in front of some guys here and show what I can do,” Benjamin said. “I think that’s the biggest goal for me coming back from overseas is no one really knows much about me anymore, and I feel like I’m a changed pitcher.”
More news: Former Padres Top Prospect Flameout Signs With Mexican League Team
Because he has changed, manager Mike Shildt is going to let the newest Padre tell him how he fits into the pitching staff.
“Wes Benjamin is going to tell us what he is,” Shildt said. “He’s clearly depth. We have opportunities here.”
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.