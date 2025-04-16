Padres Stars Heap Praise on Petco Park Fans, Credit Them for Home Field Dominance
The San Diego Padres sit alone at the top of the baseball world with a record of 14-3 and are undefeated at Petco Park through 11 home games.
This already very special season is in large part because of the elevated play of a retooled roster, but the energy felt at home in San Diego is something manager Mike Shildt noticed after Monday's win.
More news: Padres Insider Reveals Timeline for Potential Yu Darvish Return
“Our play is equaling the crowd, the crowd is equaling our play — I don’t know which way you want to look at it,” said Shildt. “You’re talking about a Monday night, and this place is jammed and rocking. It means a ton.”
Baseball has so many different factors that can affect a win, but a perfect record at home after 11 contests is undeniable.
The Padres were down, 3-1, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning and ended up winning the game, 10-4. The electric offense will always find a way to dig out runs whenever they can and smash explosive home runs, but the one constant is the engaged audience supporting their team.
More news: Padres Accomplish Insane Feat Not Done Since 1876, The First Year of MLB
Monday's starting pitcher Dylan Cease, who had six strikeouts across 5.2 innings with a pair of earned runs, also spoke on the home field advantage.
“It’s special,” said Cease. “We definitely feed off of it. You’re pretty much guaranteed a sellout every night. The fans are excited. We’re excited. It’s about as good of an atmosphere as you could ask for.”
The fans have been special this season, but there is no way one can discuss the Padres hot start without mentioning the otherworldly talents of Fernando Tatis Jr., who slugged two dingers Monday evening. He also touched on what it means to have such a supportive fan base.
“The crowd on your side is totally huge,” Tatis said. “It feeds us. It’s great momentum for us. Everybody can see it and feel it. Everybody that is here. Happy to play in front of San Diego fans.”
The Friars play two more games at home against the Chicago Cubs, followed by a six-game road trip in Houston and Detroit.
More news: Fernando Tatis Gushes About Padres Pitching After Dominant Start to Season
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.