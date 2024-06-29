Padres Starter Hit By Line Drive, Had to Leave Start Vs Red Sox on Friday
The San Diego Padres rolled into Fenway Park on Friday night and made history when the first nine batters they sent to the plate in the fifth inning reached base and scored before an out was made.
San Diego beat the Red Sox 9-2. The victory was their eighth in nine games and moved them to four games above .500 for the first time this season.
However, starting pitching Randy Vasquez took a 98 mph line drive off his throwing arm near the elbow in the bottom of the fifth. Thankfully, X-rays were negative and the Padres appear to have avoided what would have been a significant loss.
Vasquez was three outs away from qualifying for the win when he was removed from the game. He initially resisted before eventually walking toward the dugout with head athletic trainer Mark Rogow. His night was done after allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk in four innings of work. He only struck out one.
The Padres are calling the injury a bruised forearm and according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, did not have the area wrapped and the swelling appeared to be minimal by the time the game ended.
“Hopefully I’ll be able to be out there for my next start,” Vasquez said.