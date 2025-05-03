Padres Superstar Fernando Tatis Provides Massive Update on Injury
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. exited in the third inning of Friday's 9-4 win after being hit by a pitch on his left forearm.
The 26-year-old was evaluated by trainers and made his departure with a visible welt on his forearm. The Padres provided a positive update later in the game, saying X-rays on Tatis’ arm were negative and he had a bruised forearm.
Tatis suffered a hematoma created by a popped blood vessel, which is what caused the swelling, per The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee.
Tatis had his arm tightly wrapped postgame, but could return to Saturday's lineup.
“I feel good,” Tatis said after Friday's victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. “Just a little bit sore. … Gonna sleep on it, see how it feels tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”
Manager Mike Shildt also echoed Tatis' remarks, saying that the plan would be for the right fielder to sleep on it.
"Clearly, looks like we've dodged a potential bullet," Shildt said. "Still didn't dodge it all the way."
The Padres have dealt with a slew of injuries since starting the season. Key players such as Jake Cronenworth, Jackson Merrill, and Yu Darvish still remain on the injured list.
While Merrill is expected to return soon, the injuries have affected the production of the San Diego lineup at times.
Nevertheless, the Padres are still one of the top teams in baseball and are hoping to reclaim first place in the division with a successful series in Pittsburgh.
