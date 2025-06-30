Padres Surprisingly DFA 2.57-ERA Reliever
The San Diego Padres reinstated right-handed pitcher Logan Gillaspie from the 15-day injured list before designating him for assignment on Monday ahead of their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Gillaspie landed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain April 27. He made four rehab starts in the minor leagues, pitching 1.2 scoreless innings in the Arizona Complex League in his first appearance and allowing three runs across 5.2 innings in Triple-A across his other starts.
Gillaspie made three appearances in MLB this season and kept an ERA of 2.57 before his move to the IL.
His first season with the Padres came in 2024, where he posted a 7.15 ERA through nine appearances and struck out seven batters in 11.1 innings.
Gillaspie made his longest MLB appearance to date with the Padres this year, lasting four innings against the Chicago Cubs on April 6. He allowed two runs on three hits in the Padres' 8-7 win.
The right-hander began his MLB career with the Baltimore Orioles and spent 2022 and 2023 with the organization before the Boston Red Sox claimed him off waivers near the end of the 2023 season. The Padres claimed him off waivers from the Red Sox in November 2023.
The roster move comes ahead of the Padres' series against the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies, who they are yet to square off against this year. The Padres are one game back in the NL Wild Card, and will have to come out hot against the NL powerhouse.
First pitch is at 3:35 p.m. PT.
